Things are solemn in the Legend-Teigen household as the family mourns the one year anniversary of the loss of their son, Jack. Chrissy revealed via Instagram last fall that she had suffered a pregnancy loss, and had to say goodbye to what would’ve been the couple’s third child.

“And to the son we almost had. A year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” the model captioned a photo of her crying into her husband’s arms earlier this week.

“I didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and Dad love you forever.”

On Thursday, Teigen also shared some intimate photos from the family’s home, where they invited some monks over to honour Jack’s spirit.

“Took me a year but finally honoured his little spirit with some blessings today. Hopefully some closure in my heart will happen now. Thank you guys for the kind words. It’s a process,” the 35-year-old wrote.

The photos show Teigen, her mother, Pepper, Legend, and their two children, Luna and Miles, sitting around a table with the monks, stunning displays of flowers placed in front of them.

See the family’s sweet memorial for their late son, Jack, below.