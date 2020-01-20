It's not every day that model Chrissy Teigen calls someone their hero or professes her love for certain acts on social media. The mother of two and wife of John Legend definitely runs in the same circle of some of the most successful celebrities, since she is one herself, but it looks as though none compare to Top Chef host, Padma Lakshmi.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Padma recently shared an image on her social media that sees her sporting a two-piece bikini while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. “Feelin’ fine at 49,” she wrote. Chrissy commented on her beloved photo calling Padma her "hero" and reflecting on a past encounter. "I remember seeing you at a party in Miami like 10 years ago. Everyone was miami decked out but you were in a long dress and barefoot with barely any makeup on, and just floating like you were on skates. I was like “that. is my hero,”" Chrissy wrote.

Padma's hot share arrives just weeks after she admitted to being over dieting. “At the end of the day it’s just about feeling comfortable,” she said. “I am done trying to squeeze my bum into something that is too small. I don’t care — it shouldn’t be about what I look like at this point in my career.”