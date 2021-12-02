The ongoing saga between Blueface and his former artist Chrisean Rock enters its new episode now that she has appeared on Livestream sharing her side of the story. We previously reported on the altercation that took place at Blueface's home as the rapper and his manager, Wack 100, attempted to get Chrisean to leave the residence.

She refused and instead, the police were called to help the situation. Much of the incident occurred while on Instagram Live and the world witnessed the event unfold. Chrisean has resurfaced and now suggests she has relocated to an apartment.

"I just want everybody know I'm safe," she said. "I'mma go visit my family for Christmas... He's just doing this because my family really, really worried because they can't get in no contact with me." Chrisean explained that she refused to leave because she wanted 30 days like any other eviction. She admitted that she escalated the situation and later, she wrote that she's 21-years-old and is learning from her mistakes.

She has been posting and deleting throughout the day and claimed that she isn't trying to be messy, she just wanted to explain her position in the face of controversy. Swipe through the posts below to catch it all.