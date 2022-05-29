Just yesterday (May 28), it was reported that Chrisean Rock got BlueFace's face tattooed on her throat. Now, not even 48 hours after she got inked up, Rock has been involved in a physical altercation with the rapper's family.

Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, took to her Instagram story to deliver a message to her followers. She uploaded a close-up clip of her face which appeared to be swollen. In the next post, she wrote, "All I know is my son will never bring that person around my family ever again in life and that's all that matters. Carry on." To continue her point, she added, "And neither will the police of the judge. The End."









Then, his sister, Kaliewae, chimed in with a different viewpoint on the altercation. While driving, she said into the camera, "Y'all deada**, BlueFace is a lame a** n*gga... he punched me and my mother in the face."

Following this, she alleged that she and her husband were jumped by seven men-- including BlueFace, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter. "As you can see I peed on my self I ain't never fought 7 n*ggas before all I could do was [piss] on myself," she stated. After being jumped, Kali claimed that Rock ran up on her.

Aside from this, she stated that the rapper's manager is paying people to only post her and Rock's squabble.





Images via Instagram

With the family sounding off about the altercation, BlueFace and Rock decided to chime in. Blue uploaded a video of Rock lying on the floor as he asked her, "Why did you beat their a** like that?" to which she responded, "They gave me no option."

The "Thotiana" artist also mentioned that he never touched his relatives, saying, "They can't just take their L... they want to say I did it. I'm a whole f*cking boxer out here."







