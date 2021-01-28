It may be one of his most iconic roles, but Friday wasn't a cash cow for Chris Tucker when he signed up for the project. For decades, Friday has been a cultural staple as it's become a favorite "Hood Classic," but Chris Tucker, who portrayed the role of Smokey, told Shannon Sharpe that he was only paid $10,000. Tucker appeared on Sharpe's Club Shay Shay series and discussed what it's been like hearing people quote his beloved character all these years later.

"It's one of those things—it was just a small movie," said Tucker. "We filmed it in 20 days. I got about $10,000 for it or whatever, I didn't care. I wanted the opportunity." Sharpe couldn't believe that Tucker's pay was so low, but the actor explained that the entire budget for the film was only between $2 million and $3 million. They were so regimented with finances that Tucker recalls actors were only allowed two takes for each scene and messing up wasn't an option or your part would be cut.

"It was that small of a movie, but that was the beauty of it," Tucker added. "It allowed me to get into character. It wasn't no big distractions like big movie sets. You got light people and sound people and everybody wanna be a star. But that movie was just a camera and me and Cube on the porch. Magic came out of it, thank God."

Check out the clip of Chris Tucker on Club Shay Shay to hear him share some fun Friday memories, including being on set with his best friend at the time, Faizon Love, who portrayed "Big Worm."