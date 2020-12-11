The culture has lost a beloved actor. It's with heavy hearts that we report on the death of Tommy "Tiny" Lister. The 6'5" tall actor was best known for his memorable role as the neighborhood bully in the Friday films, but his impressive career spanned decades, beginning back in 1984. The 62-year-old's cause of death has yet to be determined, but TMZ shared the minimal details surrounding Lister's passing.



Amanda Edwards / Stringer / Getty Images

The outlet reported that police were dispatched to Lister's apartment in Marina Del Rey, Calif. on Thursday (December 10). It was just prior to 3:00 p.m. and the call was regarding an unconscious male. Who made the call is unclear, but law enforcement reportedly told the outlet that Lister was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aside from appearing in films like Jackie Brown, I Got The Hook Up, The Player's Club, Posse, Beverly Hills Cop II, The Dark Knight, and Zootopia, Tommy Lister was also featured in a number of music videos. You can find him in visuals for Michael Jackson ("Remember The Time"), Iggy Azalea ("My World"), Ice Cube ("You Can Do It"), and 50 Cent ("Many Men").

We send our heartfelt condolences to Tommy "Tiny" Lister's loved ones during this difficult time. His death comes a year after John Witherspoon who portrayed "Pops" in the Friday films passed away. Rest in Power, Deebo.

