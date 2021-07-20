Coming into the NBA Finals, a large chunk of the NBA community was rooting for Chris Paul as this is the first time he's ever made it to the big dance. After 16 years of agony, Paul finally broke through while playing for a new team that is full of youthful exuberance. The Suns were heavily favored in the series and in Games 1 and 2, they showed everyone why. They won both games with ease and for many, this was looking like a clean sweep of Giannis and the Bucks.

Once the series shifted to Milwaukee, everything changed as the Bucks won two games in a row and tied the series at 2-2. Just a few nights ago, the Bucks stormed back after an early deficit and defeated the Suns 123-119 to take a 3-2 lead in the series. With Paul struggling, he is now one loss away from losing his first-ever Finals, and with Game 6 going down tonight, he is facing immense pressure to perform.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Just like in Game 3, Paul will have a new obstacle in his path. This obstacle has haunted him throughout his last few playoff campaigns, so much so that he is 0-12 when this obstacle is on the court. Of course, we are talking about referee Scott Foster. According to Clutch Points, Foster will be in Milwaukee for Game 6, and fans are already gearing up for what could be a tough outing for CP3. Paul has been vocal about his run-ins with Foster and considering his recent record, the Bucks seem to have an advantage.

In all fairness to Foster, his presence did not affect the outcome of Game 3, however, he seems to be a bad luck charm than anything else at this point.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images