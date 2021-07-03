Patrick Beverley has always been known as one of those guys who never takes a night off. While he might not be the best offensive guard, he is a menace on defense, and opposing teams hate playing against him. In the Western Conference Finals, Beverley put up a defensive master class against players like Devin Booker and while his team eventually lost the series, it was clear that he was an instrumental part of the team's success.

Unfortunately, in Game 6, Beverley let emotions get the best of him and he ended up doing something stupid. As many of you remember, he shoved Chris Paul from behind, which led to a whole scrum in the middle of the court. Now, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Beverley has been suspended one game without pay.

Of course, the Clippers season is over now, which means Beverley will have to miss the first game of the 2021-2022 season. At the end of the day, this suspension won't exactly move the needle for the club although it will certainly teach Beverley not to do something like that again.

Now, the Suns will have the last laugh as they take on either the Milwaukee Bucks or Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Finals.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images