Patrick Beverley is one of the toughest players in the NBA but sometimes, he crosses the line. On Wednesday night, he was ejected from the Clippers-Suns game for shoving Chris Paul to the floor in a truly cowardly play, which has basketball fans attacking him online.

The unsportsmanlike play happened as the Clippers were trailing by a wide margin at the start of the fourth quarter. Both teams were heading to their benches after the Clippers called a time-out and when CP3 walked by Patrick Beverley, some words were allegedly exchanged between them. After walking by the point guard, Beverley stopped, turned around, and pushed him hard from behind. Paul was sent barrelling down to the floor as officials rushed to break up the scuffle.

The play ended with Pat Bev being ejected from the game, which was inevitable. This was as far from a basketball play as it gets. Thankfully, Paul wasn't hurt. The Suns ended up winning the game, 130-103, moving onto the NBA Finals with CP3 celebrating alongside Lil Wayne post-game.

Some people are calling this one of the ugliest things they've ever seen on a basketball court, calling for Beverley to be suspended at the beginning of next season. Check out how NBA fans have reacted below and let us know what you think in the comments.