Charles Barkley has always been extremely opinionated when it comes to today's NBA and when a player does something he finds to be obscene, you can be sure he is going to voice his opinion on it. For instance, Patrick Beverley delivered a huge shove to the back of Chris Paul during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night. Beverley was frustrated with how his team was getting blown out, and it resulted in what was the dirtiest play of the series.

While speaking to Dan Patrick recently, Barkley spoke about Beverley's gesture and how it was a totally unnecessary move. In fact, Barkley had some harsh things to say about the Clippers guard, who is known for dishing it out but not knowing how to take it.

"But, it was just a punk move by Pat Bev. You know, Dan when he almost tried to hurt Chris and danced over him when he was on the ground," Barkley said. "Now, he can’t take it when the rabbit’s got the gun. SO, it was just a punk move, Pat Bev is a good kid, he works hard. But, it was just a punk move, plain and simple."

In the end, it was the Suns who had the last laugh, as they are now heading to the NBA Finals, while the Clippers are off to Cancun.