Game 5 of the NBA Finals was a thriller for sure. The Phoenix Suns fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 123-119. The Suns came out strong, after a fumbling a 2-0 series lead, with some urgency after losing two games in Milwaukee to tie the series up. However, the Sun's 15 point lead was slowly chipped away at until the Bucks gained the lead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, and Khris Middleton held it down for their squad. Giannis notched 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, Jrue finished with a clutch steal, 27 points, 13 assists, and 4 rebounds, and Khris ended with 29 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. Patrick Connaughton also added 14 points off the bench.

Devin Booker, determined to score, went for a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, only to run into a wall of Bucks players. The team was expecting him to take the final shot, and was prepared. He backed out of the drive, only to run into Jrue Holiday, who stripped the ball and set Giannis up for a beautiful alley-oop. That played essentially ended the game.

Chris Paul, who has been playing as a top point guard in the league for 16 seasons, has yet to win a ring. After the game, a reporter asked Booker (who was seated next to Paul), a sensitive question. "Devin, how frustrated are you for Chris right now?," asked one reporter.



Chris looks at Booker for a moment then asks, incredulously, "What?" Booker simply skips the question to avoid any problems. Watch the awkward moment below.