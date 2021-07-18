The Milwaukee Bucks were down 0-2 to the Brooklyn Nets, the favorite's to win it all this year, in the second round of the NBA playoffs. They were able to come back and win the series though. The Bucks also found themselves down one game to the Atlanta Hawks to start the conference finals. Yet, they came back to win that series too.

As if watching the same story on repeat, fans witnessed the Bucks go down 0-2 to the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. While those at home may have thought all was lost, Giannis Antetokounmpo said his team never gives up.

I feel like we don't stop,” Giannis told the press after rallying to win. The Bucks were down by 15 at one point in Game 5 before coming back to win. “I feel like -- I've been a part of different teams. Usually when you're down 15 or 16 or whatever, down 0-2 or whatever the case might be, you kind of like, stop. You kind of stop competing in a way. But I feel like this team, we don't do that. We haven't done that all year long, I think. I can't remember, I can't go that far back, but we keep competing...because we know the game is long; it's 48 minutes, and we always try to put ourselves in a position to win the game. That's all you can ask for."

“You go into a game, you don't know if you're going to win the game but you know if we compete for 48 minutes, we are good," he continued. "We have great players, great closers, great shooters, great rebounders, great defenders, have a great coach and we know that we can put ourselves in a position to win the game.”

