Chris Evans may have hung up Captain America’s shield, but he’s coming back as everyone’s favorite space ranger: Buzz Lightyear. The iconic action figure is set to be voiced by Chris Evans and will be returning to the big screen in a new animated film titled Lightyear. Pete Docter, Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer, announced the news on Thursday during Disney Investor Day.

After the news of Evans joining the Pixar family went public, he shared his own excitement on Twitter. “I don’t even have the words,” he said. Evans let fans know that this is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear, based off the action figure seen in the iconic Toy Story series.

Evans has a long history with Marvel. First appearing as the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four series, and ending with the character Captain America, which he played for 8 years and we saw the last of in Avengers: Endgame. This new chapter with Pixar is something Evans described as a “dream come true” in an Instagram post.

"I didn’t stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear," the Captain America star shared with the reveal photo. He continued, "Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they’re doing over there. This one is gonna special, and it doesn’t step on a single thing. I can’t even put my excitement into words. I smile every time I think about it."

Lightyear is set to be an animated science fiction film. It is an entirely new approach to the Buzz Lightyear character and will be in theatres June 17, 2022.

