Chris Brown loves to go down memory lane with all of his fans, sharing countless moments on social media that we all can remember so vividly. Whether he's posting an old dance video, something from the early stages of his career, or just a reminder that Indigo is out now, CB clearly enjoys looking back on his past success.

Back when he was just a little one, Breezy was developing his superior creative talent, sponging up information from his mother and father as he morphed into the man he is today. He recently gave us a look at what that was like, posting a throwback shot on IG.



John Lamparski/Getty Images

"Young SNIPER me and my dad," wrote the Virginia native before remarking how similar he and his father look. "My dark skin TWIN."

Brown has been missing his family as of late. His toddler son Aeko Catori Brown is currently living in Germany with his mother, unable to travel to the States to see his daddy. The singer regularly shares new pictures of his son, also gushing over his daughter Royalty Brown on socials.

Do you think Chris and his dad look alike? Peep the throwback shot below and let us know.