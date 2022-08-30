Chris Brown and Lil Baby are currently on the final dates of the One Of Them Ones tour. The two artists trekked across North America, and there's been plenty of viral moments to emerge from the outing, like Chris Brown's $1000 meet & greet package. Over the weekend, Chris Brown even reunited with Jordin Parks for the first time in years to perform their single, "No Air."



Usher and Chris Brown perform at Real 92.3's The Real Show at The Forum on November 5, 2016 in Inglewood, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the tour date in Inglewood, CA went viral for all the wrong reasons. According to TMZ, a fight broke out towards the front of the stage at the tail end of the show. The footage of the brawl emerged online, which shows one woman laid down unconscious on the floor as two men continue to scrap.

Eyewitnesses say that the brawl initially broke out between two women in the front section as Chris Brown closed out his set. Two men ended up getting into a brawl with one of the men allegedly knocking out a woman. Apparently, it took bystanders to break up the fight as security didn't do much.

Information on the incident remains limited. There haven't been any updates on the condition of the unconscious woman or the argument that led to things getting physical. Despite everything, it seems as if Chris Brown wasn't aware of what was going down and gave fans a stellar performance.

