Breezy ended his One Of Them Ones tour with a bang in Las Vegas last night, surprising audiences with an appearance from American Idol season six winner, Jordin Sparks, who he collaborated with on the well-loved romantic R&B tune "No Air" back in 2008.

The joint performance marks the duo's first time singing the song together in over a decade, and the Arizona-born songstress didn't hesitate to commemorate the special moment on her Instagram feed, writing "15 YEARS LATER: @chrisbrownofficial and I returned to the stage to perform 'No Air.'"

Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown attend the 2007 American Music Awards -- Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Thank you Chris for having me at the final stop of your One Of Them Ones tour, ended it with a bang in Vegas!!!" the 32-year-old continued. "The crowd was lit!!! Loved hearing you scream every word of this song!!! My heart."

As Just Jared notes, the Grammy-nominated song peaked at No. 3 on the charts in America and also received Top 10 rankings in other countries around the world.

The duet's impact was clearly felt last night, as even viewers of clips from the concert expressed how emotional they were after watching the nostalgia unfold on their screens.

"My childhood," one person tweeted. "Chris Brown deserves so much for his consistent hits."

Commenting on Breezy's recent rant about not being invited to perform at award shows, another user wrote, "And that's how you do it @chrisbrown. You and @JordinSparks shut it down. You're such a dope performer! Like we said, you don't need an award show to make a moment #KEEPWINNING."

Check out more social media reactions to Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks reuniting below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

