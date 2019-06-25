We're officially on the countdown to the release of Chris Brown's highly anticipated album, Indigo. The record is set to drop this Friday, and as fans are preparing to lose their minds at midnight, Brown is still tangled in a court case that is hopefully working toward an end sooner than later. A woman only known as Jane Doe is suing Brown for an unspecified amount in damages claiming that when she went to his house for a party, she was given copious amounts of drugs before being sexually assaulted by one of Brown's friends. She also stated that he was walking around his home brandishing firearms.



Brown has adamantly denied her claims and has cooperated fully with the investigation, including allegedly allowing officials to complete a walkthrough of his home. Now, according to The Blast, Brown's accuser and her attorneys want Brown to turn over his cell phone to possibly track messages that were sent on the evening in question. The Blast claims to have obtained court documents where Brown is refusing the request because he fears that Doe will have full access to the private numbers of his famous friends and family members. In the documents, Brown reportedly states that the request is a form of harassment. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.