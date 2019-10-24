He may be flirting with both Ammika Harris and Rihanna on social media, but Chris Brown is being accused of pulling "Mr. Steal Yo Girl" moves. Chris Sails—who has a child with singer Queen Najja and reportedly dated actress Parker McKenna—thought that his relationship with girlfriend Savay was on the up-and-up. That is until he claims he found out Savay was entertaining another man.

Sails was on Instagram Live when he was reading through the comments and saw that he was asked about his relationship status. "Yes, I'm single," he said. "Bruh, she was talkin' to Chris Brown, man. I seen messages. I looked at her phone. N*gga blowing her sh*t up like, who the f*ck is this? It's Chris Brown. They textin' and sh*t, all type of sh*t while we together."

Savay was made aware of her ex's remarks and responded on her Instagram Story. She admitted that yes, she had been communicating with the Indigo singer, but claims it was because Sails wasn't being truthful with her. "Yeah, so what i talked to chris brown at least he didn't lie to me." She added, "Tell chris stop texting my phone go f*ck wicho groupies." Check out the bitter exes speaking about one another below.



