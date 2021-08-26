Another woman has come forward to accuse Chris Brown of colorism, but this time, people are a little confused. For years, there have been rumors that Brown has a skin color preference when it comes to the women he dates and allows around him. He has faced accusations of keeping dark-skinned women away from his VIP sections at nightclubs and dozens of think-pieces about Brown's alleged colorism controversy can be found with a simple Google search.

In 2019, Brown released his single "Need A Stack" and in it, he says, "Only wanna f*ck the Black b*tches with the nice hair." The line caused a ruckus and even Tory Lanez surfaced to defend his friend, but soon, Love & Hip Hop star Tokyo Vanity came forward with a tale about her dark-skinned friend being turned away by Brown and his team. This caused the singer to engage in a short-lived social media beef with the reality star rapper, and recently, another woman shared on TikTok that she had a similar experience with Brown.

A woman named Ashley posted, "When Bhris Breezy told Me I was too dark to get Into his party," and in the caption, she added, "Idk why I still like him [crying emoji] I must like abuse [face palm emoji]." She didn't elaborate on when this allegedly occurred, but her comment section lit up with mixed reactions. She chimed in to add, "Guys I'm a real victim, my caption is basically my coping mechanism [sad face emoji]."

There were several people who were perplexed by the accusation because by looking at Ashley's images and videos, she looks to be a light-skinned woman. Many people accused her of lying for attention, but she responded to supportive comments, thanking people for believing her story. You can check out her video below.