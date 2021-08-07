Colorism within the Black community is a historical plague that has haunted the culture since enslaved peoples stepped foot on American soil. There have been repeated debates and conversations regarding the topic, and often, celebrities will vocalize their opinions on their skin tone preferences. We recently witnessed DaniLeigh face an onslaught of backlash after singing "Yellow Bone is what he wants" on Instagram, and back in 2017, Kodak Black caused a ruckus after he spoke about dark-skinned women being "too gutter."

"I don’t like women with my complexion," said the rapper at the time. "I love African American women, but I just don’t like my skin complexion. We too gutter, light-skinned women more sensitive."



That same year Kodak was on Livestream and said, "Keke Palmer, she straight. I’d bag her, but I don’t really like Black girls like that, sorta kinda.”

A new set of tweets suggests that Kodak may have had a change of heart. "Jus Kuz Dat Sh*t Lightskin Don’t Mean a Automatic Win , You Gotta Know Real Beauty Lol," the rapper wrote. "Anyways It Was Cool White It Was But That Red Sh*t Dead Y'all , I'm Back Black." This once again has caused Kodak's previous statement to circulate as people have criticized the rapper for needing to comment on complexions.

