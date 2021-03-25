Chiiild Encourages Listeners To Reclaim Their Agency On "Sleepwalking"

Yonatan 'Yoni' Aya, or more famously known as the genre-bending multihyphenate Chiiild, is back with his first single of 2021, a groovy, kaleidoscopic new track titled "Sleepwalking." With his latest release, the Montreal-based vocalist, bassist, keyboardist, and songwriter urges listeners to reclaim their identity and individuality and go against the grain of trend and expectation.

"Sleepwalking" is built upon an infectious groove that subtly etches itself into your brain, and before you know it, you're singing along to the repetitive refrain, "Darling, we’re sleepwalking." Lyrically, Chiiild's latest single isn't the most robust or complex case of songwriting that you'll hear this week, but, nonetheless, its simplistic lyrics expertly convey the Canadian artist's yearning for agency. The meaning of the self-reflective song is explored further in the creative Daniel Regan-directed music video, which arrives in tandem with Chiiild's latest release and aims to create a visually striking "future nostalgia."

"Sleepwalking" is set to be housed on Chiiild's recently announced album Hope For Sale, so stay tuned for music from Chiiild as the rollout for his highly anticipated debut continues.

Quotable Lyrics

How does it feel walking fast asleep, under the moonlight

Don’t know what’s real or what’s fantasy, under the moonlight

How does it feel walking fast asleep, undÐµr the sunlight

Open your eyÐµs, it’s okay to dream, under the sunlight