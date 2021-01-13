Emotional Oranges "Bonafide" Featuring Chiiild Is A Bop

Emotional Oranges just released their new single, "Bonafide." The R&B duo hasn't released a full project since their back-to-back projects in May 2019, The Juice: Vol. I, followed by The Juice: Vol. II, which released in November of the same year. However, they did treat fans to a single last year, "All That" featuring Channel Tres, which features a juice box-theme single cover. The "Bonafide" single cover shares the same juice box theme, which could indicate that the two singles are be related-- perhaps from an upcoming album.

"Bonafide" starts with an immediate bounce and kick drum, maintaining a bright feeling. The song features the experimental soul band Chiiild, who flawlessly incorporates their electronic, pop feel with R&B. It's hard to not groove and dance to the track. The genre of R&B is expanding into so many lanes and subgenres, and Emotional Oranges occupy one such lane.

“This one was heavily inspired by The xx and Sade,” Emotional Oranges said about the track. “Hope it reminds you to love yourself (and others) through the hard times. You’re not alone, don’t give up.”

Listen to the new single here.

Quotable Lyrics

No matter what comes our way

We gon' make due

When the river runs dry

I won't give up on you