Chiefs defensive star Frank Clark was arrested back in March after he was found with two loaded guns in his car. Eventually, Clark was released and he went on his way as it was alleged that the guns were not, indeed, his. A few months later in June, Clark was pulled over by police during a traffic stop and was found with yet another gun in his car. This time, it was an Uzi submachine gun that ultimately led to Clark's arrest. At the time of the arrest, Clark was simply booked for illegal possession of a firearm, although he was never hit with charges.

According to TMZ, that all changed this week as prosecutors in Los Angeles gave him official charges on possession of an assault weapon. The Chiefs star will head to court on January 17th of next year, after the Chiefs' regular-season schedule. It remains to be seen how this will affect the postseason if the Chiefs make it that far.

The gun case from March is still open, which means Clark has multiple legal battles going on right now. There is still a lot that needs to be determined in both cases, which means it probably won't be resolved, anytime soon.

