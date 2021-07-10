Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been charged with possession of an assault weapon according to Sports Illustrated and TMZ Sports. Clark was pulled over by police in Los Angeles when they noticed that he had a concealed uzi sticking out of his bag. This prompted the police to do a thorough search of the vehicle and eventually, they arrested the football star and brought him to jail.

The arrest took place back on June 20th although Clark was able to make his $35,000 bond right away. Regardless, Clark could be in for some very serious consequences as he faces three years in prison if convicted on the charge. Next week, Clark will be back in court for a hearing and when it comes to the rest of his proceedings, he will have to go to court on October 18th.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Clark has been in trouble with the law in the past as back in 2014, he was hit with misdemeanor domestic violence and assault charges back in 2014 after allegedly getting into an altercation with his pregnant girlfriend. This incident saw him removed from Michigan, where he was playing football at the time.

This case has only just begun, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Elsa/Getty Images

