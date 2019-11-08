Chief Keef Unleashes New Mixtape "The GloFiles (Pt. 3)"

Chief Keef isn't even twenty-five years old yet. That's insane to realize. Considering he's built quite the legacy for himself as an influential figure in the Chicago drill scene and nationwide as a hip-hop star, seeing him continue his high output is encouraging. The star hasn't experienced the same level of success as earlier in his career but he's not worried about his money. Keef will continue dropping several mixtapes on an annual basis, blessing his fanbase with new music on the regular. Today, he comes through with the third iteration of his The GloFiles tapes.

Introducing us to twelve new songs, Chief Keef is back with yet another project to close out the year. The solo effort showcases Keef at his height, uttering brash bars about his money, street life, and more. Give The GloFiles (Pt. 3) a listen below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. GLO Gang Arena

2. Flu

3. All In

4. Thotty Party

5. Redbull

6. On The Corner

7. Love Me

8. Shorties

9. Swerve

10. Tec

11. Side

12. TD