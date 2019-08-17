Chief Keef Assists DP Beats On "Boss"

Despite Chief Keef's mysterious persona, he's definitely not shy when it comes to releasing new music. Since coming out the gates, he's flooded the streets with new music on a regular basis. 2019 hasn't been any different. We've already got three projects from him this year including his recently released, The Leek Vol. 8. Even when he's not releasing project, a new single or two from him typically surfaces online. Thankfully, DP Beats came through to hook all of us up with our weekly dosage of Sosa.

Chief Keef hops on board for DP Beats new track, "Boss." The two have great chemistry together which has been heard on numerous singles in the past. "Boss" is no different. Although it's not as gritty as some of Chief Keef's song, DP Beats delivers a bouncy trap beat for Chief Keef to float over as he effortlessly bends his melodies to compliment the production.

Quotable Lyrics

No one knows a youngin'

Look how hard I pull

From 61st to 64th

Literally, jumpin' off the porch

