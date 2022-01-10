Chief Keef admitted on Twitter, Friday, that he cried while recording his song, "Ain't Gonna Happen." The track was featured on Chief Keef and Zaytoven's collaborative album, GloToven, in 2019.

"Fun fact: on front of ain't gonna happen a young n***a was cryin thinking about them members but everytime I cry I laugh so I ended up laughing and taking the crying out the front you only hear it on intro by the time I got to laughin," the Chicago rapper tweeted.



Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

"Ain't Gonna Happen" sees Chief Keef reflecting on the deaths of his stepbrother, his cousin Big Glo and rapper Fredo Santana.

He raps: "I wanna bring my brother back but I know it ain't gon' happen/ Knew I had to be the man back when I had started trappin'/ I never gave a fuck what they said/ Foenem told me off with they heads/ Surely, you don't sleep in they beds/ You surely wasn't raised with they kids."

Big Glo was shot and killed in Chicago in 2014 at the age of 33. Santana, a fellow Chicago rapper and older cousin of Chief Keef, died at the age of 27 in 2018 after suffering a fatal seizure.

[Via]