The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys, two teams fighting for their playoff lives, squared off at Soldier Field on Thursday night in front of a tense crowd filled with fans that could feel their respective seasons slipping away. Naturally, it wasn't long before an embarrassing fight broke out between groups of grown men wearing jerseys of other grown men on the concourse.

As for the action on the field, the Chicago Bears hung on for a 31-24 victory behind a stellar performance from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The third-year QB overcame an early interception by completing 23 of 31 passes for 244 yards and a season-high three touchdowns. He also added a 23-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter to give Chicago a 17-point cushion.

As a result of Thursday's trip to "Club Dub," the Bears improved to 7-6 and they're very much "in the hunt" for a playoff spot with upcoming games against each of their NFC North division rivals.

"I think it shows we're resilient," Trubisky said after the win, per ESPN. "We stick together. We believe in each other even when nobody else believes in us. It's a special group in that locker room. We just want to keep this feeling going."

The Cowboys, meanwhile, have now dropped to 6-7 following three straight losses, but they're still sitting in first place in the dumpster fire that is the NFC East.