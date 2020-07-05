Chevy Woods Been On It "Since Birth"

Taylor Gang representer Chevy Woods has touched down with a new project. Since Birth is a full-body album, running for 15 songs. The Pittsburgh rapper employs his familiar melodic flows to weave through gorgeous productions. Wiz Khalifa and Tdot illdude are the only features on the album, allowing Woods to roam free over most of the project.

Woods came through earlier this Summer with "Hands on the Dashboard," which gave fans a taste of what was to come. The song sticks out especially during the ongoing protests against police brutality. The depth and growth Woods showcases on this song highlight his overall evolution as an artist on this project. Since Birth is Chevy's official debut studio album, although has has blessed us with plenty of original bangers for awhile now. Stream the album everywhere today.