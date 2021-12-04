Check Out squeakPIVOT’s Posthumous “Mood Swing” Featuring Saba & Pivot Gang

On June 4th, MFnMelo and squeakPIVOT unleashed their 8-track collaborative project, which also saw them link up with artists like Rex Life Raj, Kobe Jxrdan, Dinnerwithjohn, and Frsh Waters.

Unfortunately, Squeak passed away back in August at the age of 26 after being fatally shot in Chicago’s Austin neighbourhood, but his friends are doing everything they can to keep his memory alive. On December 9th, a deluxe edition of En Route is set to drop, and it will include the track “Mood Swing,” featuring Saba as well as Joseph Chilliams and Frsh Waters of Pivot Gang.

“‘Keep it moving’ been the motto / Long live Squeaky, Walt and Dado," Melo sings on his verse, addressing the loss of his pals while knowing deep down that he has to keep his head up and continue to create music to help him heal.

Check out “Mood Swing” below. RIP Squeak.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just bounced back like it was routine

Don't know where I'm at, but know I do things

Please watch how you talkin', 'cause the mood swing

With the same n*ggas that I'm choosing

They tried to switch the style up like it's KPOP

They never understood it, but I ain't stop

I can't think about it much that'll make the mood swing

I just got on muf*cka don't say much

