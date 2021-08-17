The Chicago music community is mourning the passing of Squak, an influential producer, DJ, and member of Saba's Pivot Gang.

Part of the crew's in-house production team, Squeak, also known as squeakPIVOT, worked heavily with producers Daoud and daedae to shape Saba's sound, as well as that of the entire Pivot Gang. During a 2019 interview with HotNewHipHop, Squeak spoke about how the group met, created their own sound, and captivated the city of Chicago through their art.

Squeak's latest album was released this year as a collaborative effort with MFnMelo. The album, titled En Route, included features from Rexx Life Raj, Frsh Waters, and more.

Squeak was also a major part of Pivot Gang's 2019 album You Can't Sit With Us.

Many of Squeak's collaborators have shared their condolences on social media following the announcement of his death, including Deante' Hitchcock, Sylvan Lacue, Thelonius Martin, Nico Segal, SoloSam, Knox Fortune, and more.

At the time of this publication, it remains unclear how Squeak passed. We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Join us in sending our deepest condolences to Squeak's family and friends, the Pivot Gang, and the Chicago music community. Rest in peace, Squeak. Your legacy will live on forever.

[via]