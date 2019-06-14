English singer, songwriter, music video director, and record executive, Charli XCX, is set to release her self-named album Charli on September 13th, and she's released the raunchy artwork for said album ahead of time. The 26 year-old is not afraid to flash some flesh, and she did just that to promote her new project, taking to Instagram to reveal the cover to her fans on Thursday.

The image saw her go completely naked, with her X-rated bits covered up with a pink metal ribbon, added in post-production - not unlike the same graphic illusion on her and Lizzo's faces for the artwork for the single they released last month, "Blame It On Your Love." In a video obtained from Daily Mail, the "Boys" singer is seen from behind the scenes, as she shoots the cover work, wearing nothing but flesh coloured panties.

In her caption, Charli reveals her excitement for the album release, as well as going into detail about how personal this album is to her, and how "proud" she is of the outcome, as well as the gratitude she has for those who featured on it, including: HAIM, Lizzo, Big Freedia, and CupcakKe. "Angels, I am so so so happy to announce that my new album, Charli is out September 13th. You can pre-order it now and I will also be going on tour to perform it for you." She continues, "this album is my most personal, which is why I decided to call it by my name. I’ve put as many of my emotions, my thoughts, my feelings and my experiences with relationships into these 15 songs and I am so proud of them."