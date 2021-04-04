Charles Barkley has always been someone who has spoken on political issues although more often than not, he is criticized for his takes. Some people simply don't like what Barkley has to say at times, especially when he comes through with bizarre hot takes, such as claiming that athletes should be given the vaccine first. Regardless, Barkley continues to speak his mind, and last night, that is exactly what he did during a March Madness broadcast.

In Barkley's opinion, politicians these days are operating with the goal of making all races hate each other. He finds that their rhetoric is divisive and that all people are good at their core, but in the end, they play into what the politicians want.

"Man, I think most white people and Black people are great people. I really believe that in my heart, but I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power. They divide and conquer," Barkley said. "I truly believe in my heart most white people and Black people are awesome people, but we’re so stupid following our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, and their only job is, ‘Hey, let’s make these people not like each other. We don’t live in their neighborhoods, we all got money, let’s make the whites and Blacks not like each other, let’s make rich people and poor people not like each other, let’s scramble the middle class.' I truly believe that in my heart."

There are various people who are agreeing with Barkley's take, while others find it to be just a tad naive. At the end of the day, politics will always be divisive and it is up to individuals to do their own research and decide what they want to believe.

