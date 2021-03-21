Charles Barkley has always been a staunch hater of anyone who can be considered as a "keyboard warrior." Simply put, Barkley has no time for idiots on social media, and it's ultimately why he has stayed off of all these platforms in the past. Recently, Ohio State star EJ Liddell was the subject of death threats and bullying on Instagram after his team lost to Oral Roberts in the first round of March Madness. Barkley saw this story, and went off on TNT, noting just how ridiculous social media is.

In the clip below, Barkley gets brutally honest about why he isn't on Twitter, and how the social media mob has proven to be extremely toxic. Barkley stood up for Liddell throughout the segment and even maintained that the kid had a good game, and didn't deserve all the crap he got.

Per Barkley:

“You guys give me a hard time because I refuse and will never do any type of social media, this is the reason why … I am never going to deal and dignify these losers and interact with them ever. I don’t care how much money somebody offers me, I am never going to do social media because of this. For a kid, No. 1, he had a great game. But for you to give the kid death threats and to hurl racial slurs at him because you’re safe in your own home like a coward behind a computer and nobody knows how you are, you need to take a hard look at yourself in the mirror … But why would you sit at your house and tweet or send something to a kid that’s No. 1 after he lost a stupid basketball game and give him death threats or hurl racial slurs, you need to take a good look in the mirror and realize you’re just a freaking loser.”

With all of this in mind, it's clear that Chuck won't be on Twitter anytime soon. If you've been looking to go off at him, well, you're going to have to wait a whole lot longer.

