Charlamagne Tha God is one of the most respected voices on hip-hop culture, chiming in on the hottest topics on a daily basis with DJ Envy and Angela Yee on The Breakfast Club. His skills as an interviewer are unmatched but sometimes, it's nice to get him behind the hot desk to answer some questions of his own. Kicking off 2020 with a new episode of Where's Wallo, Wallo 267 had the radio host on his show to answer some heated inquiries about the current state of rap, who is going to have the next twelve months on lock, and who he could do without. When it came down to naming two people he would kick out of hip-hop (if he had that authority), only one name came to mind: Post Malone.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Post Malone definitely, and for no other reason other than I'm just probably hating," said Charla, continuing his string of hatred toward Posty's music and brand. "I don't really dig his music like that. I think he's a fake Future and Future gets so much flack for being Future but then you got a guy out there pretending to be Future, and that's Post Malone."

After giving the topic a lot of thought, Charlamagne couldn't come up with a second name, even somewhat turning back on his original pick. "There's nobody that I really hate in rap right now," he said. "There's nobody that I absolutely despise, I don't even despise Post Malone like that. Just at the top of my mind, you ask me who I would get up out of [the rap game] and he would definitely be one."

Do you agree with Charlamagne Tha God when he says that Post Malone is "pretending" to be Future? Watch below at the 5:30 mark.