Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Ye premiered The Breakfast Club eleven years ago. Ten years later, the show was inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame. Each co-star has developed their own distinct media personality status over the years, but Charlamagne Tha God remains the most outspoken and controversial of them all.

His larger-than-life opinions have landed him an offer from Comedy Central for a weekly late-night spot. Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey is set to premiere Friday, September 17 at 10 p.m. The show is said to be a combination of “deep dives, sketches, interviews, and social experiments” according to the official MTV release, which stated Tha God’s Honest Truth will be “redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered, and unapologetically Black, nothing is off-limits.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Quite a team has come together for the project co-created and executive produced by late-night host Stephen Colbert and executive produced MTV’s Wild N’ Out’s Rachel Edwards among others. Charlamagne first worked with his “South Carolina brethren” when he made an appearance on Colbert’s CBS late-night show in 2016.

Charlamagne has high hopes for the show, telling CNN, ââ"I’m not going to be on here trying to rehash the whole week. Like, no. That’s not what I’m here for," Charlamagne said. "I want to talk about the things that can actually impact somebody’s life, in a real way — the things that can actually help move the culture forward."

Will you be tuning in? Let us know in the comments.

[via]