Charlamagne Tha God went in on Joe Biden this week after the Democratic presidential nominee made some (more) questionable statements. In a new video, Biden states, "No sitting president has ever done this," of Donald Trump. "Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We've had racists, and they’ve existed. They’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has." That last sentence confused many Americans who know that there have been several racist presidents. Is Biden using revisionist views of history to paint his propaganda? Charlemagne thinks so.

America had presidents who owned slaves. Twelves to be exact: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, James Monroe, Andrew Jackson, Martin Van Buren, William Henry Harrison, John Tyler, James K. Polk, Zachary Taylor, Andrew Johnson, and Ulysses S. Grant. Let's also not forget that President Lincoln was a racist. Yes, he freed the slaves because he understood that slavery was morally wrong. But he never thought of Black people as equal. “I will say then that I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races,” Lincoln famously stated, continuing on to claim that he was against blacks having the right to vote, to serve on juries, to hold office, and to marry whites. And that's just lightwork... there have been many more racist leaders of this country during its short history.

"I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he's starring in the movie 'A Quiet Place,' because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed," stated Charlamagne on The Breakfast Club. He gave Biden the "Donkey of the Day" title. "Joe, you got to hurry up and announce your Black woman VP so I can be enthused about voting for her because I will never be enthused about voting for you," Charlamagne said. "You know America is a terrible place when Kanye West seems like a viable option."