Last night was a scary one in the NFL as Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. went down with one of the scariest head injuries we have seen in quite some time. During the Chargers' first drive of the game, Parham had a touchdown catch in his hands, however, as he went to the ground, his head hit the turf and snapped back up immediately. The impact forced him to drop the ball, and it appears as though he was knocked unconscious.

From there, Parham was taken off of the field, however, his arms and hands continued to tremble. It had many wondering whether or not Parham was having a seizure, and more importantly, if he was going to be okay from this.

Parham Jr. was immediately taken to the hospital, and according to the Chargers, he is currently in stable condition. As of last night, he was being evaluated for a head issue over at the UCLA Harbor Medical Center. Since last night's update on Twitter, there have been no more details released to the media or the public.

This was truly a horrific injury to watch live, and we hope Parham Jr makes a speedy recovery. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details from around the NFL world.