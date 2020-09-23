Tyrod Taylor's season may be finished before it even really got started because, as the Los Angeles Chargers' team doctor was administering a pain-killing injection to help him fight through his cracked ribs, he accidentally punctured the quarterback's lung with the needle.

According to reporter Adam Schefter, the Chargers' doctor administered a pain-killing injection to help Tyrod Taylor's cracked ribs before Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs but he punctured the QB's lung, which has put his entire season in jeopardy.

The NFL Players Association is reportedly investigating the medical mistake to see what steps should be taken moving forward.

Taylor is the starting quarterback for the Chargers but this stunning mishap may force the team to start rookie Justin Herbert for the rest of the season, as they did on Sunday.

It looks like Taylor will be out indefinitely, as doctors are advising him to take more time off to heal. His current timetable for return is unclear.

As you would expect, NFL fans are outraged at this, calling for the Chargers' team doctor to be fired after this incident.



"This is messed up in so many ways bruh," said Wale about Taylor's punctured lung on Twitter. "Bruh i been saying fire the whole medical staff," said another LA fan.

