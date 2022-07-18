Chaney Jones has responded to the rumor that she and Justin Combs have taken off together on a trip to Greece. The 24-year-old model says that she's with a large group and they've been family friends for years.

After sharing photos on the beach from the trip, fans noticed that both Jones and Combs were in the same location. Jones clarified the situation in the comments section of a photo of her in the water.





“No there was a group of us there & I’ve been friends with that family for years," she wrote in response to one user. “Please stop believing everything you see on the internet lol.”

Jones was previously in a relationship with Kanye West, but Page Six reported back in June that the two had broken up. Jones tried to quell the reports by posting “Happy birthday baby I love youuuuu," to West on social media.

Later that month, Jones posted a TikTok video of her playing football with Combs.

Jones and Combs aren't the only two celebs who were spotted vacationing in Greece. NBA star Tristan Thompson was seen holding hands with a mystery woman in Mykonos.

Check out Jones and Combs' similar vacation posts below, as well as Jones' response to the rumors.

