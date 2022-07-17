Last month, rumors sparked that IG influencer, Chaney Jones, and rap icon, Kanye West had called it quits. The couple started dating earlier this year, and social media users were sure that this was one of Ye's multiple attempts to get over Kim Kardashian. However, the two called everyone's bluff by lasting longer than expected, taking exotic trips, and buying each other expensive gifts.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It wasn't until the father of four was spotted out with a mystery woman at a movie premiere that social media got worried. Unbothered by the internet's opinion, Chaney posted a comedic snippet of her boo on Instagram-- seemingly telling everyone to mind their business.

Since then, no one has heard much about the two's relationship until now. Yesterday (July 16), Chaney posted some scenery that greatly resembled what someone else uploaded-- Justin Combs. While enjoying her vacation in Greece, the 24-year-old shared views from the beach which was filled with blue and white umbrellas.

Around the same time, Justin Combs, Diddy's son, had uploaded the exact view from the exact spot. This could all be a coincidence, however, this wouldn't be the first time that they've been around each other.

At the end of June, Chaney posted a video of her playing football in a bikini. Although it seemed harmless, social media users realized that Justin had walked in front of the camera. Following this, a clip surfaced of her and a few extras gearing up for Christian Combs' music video.

What do you guys think? Coincidence? Or could this be the start of something new for Chaney? Sound off in the comments.