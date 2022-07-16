If there's one thing we know about Tristan Thompson, it's that he can't be pinned down. His infidelity brought about the demise of his relationship with Khloé Kardashian, who said that Thompson's "just not the guy for me." Since then, Thompson's been seen with multiple women in multiple cities.

Therefore it came as quite a surprise to fans when it was revealed that Khloé and Tristan were expecting a second child together via surrogate. While the two reiterated they would not be getting back together, they did say they were hoping to co-parent without animosity getting in the way. But before this co-parenting begins, it looks like Thompson is getting in some last-minute partying across Europe.

Over the past week, Tristan has been spotted throughout the continent. Last weekend, Thompson was in London, where he got a backstage invite to the Wireless Festival. Then, the Chicago Bulls player was seen in Mykonos, Greece on Friday, strolling the streets and getting in a luxurious lunch. The night before he enjoyed a steak cheffed up by Turkish celebrity chef Nusret "Salt Bae" Gökçe. Thompson posted videos of the encounter to his Instagram story, writing, "Appreciate the luv brother."

Tristan's impending second child with Khloé will be his fourth kid. In December of 2021, it was revealed that Tristan had fathered another woman's child while in a relationship with Kardashian. This revelation caused Khloé to break it off with Thompson for good, but according to sources speaking with Page Six, the two were already planning for a second baby together. "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," said one source.

According to the insider, even with their bad blood Khloé "wants [Tristan] involved as much as possible" in the raising of their kids.

