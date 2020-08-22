Megan Thee Stallion shocked her fans a couple of nights ago when she revealed on Instagram live that Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. For weeks, it was believed that Tory was, in fact, the shooter, however, it seemed like Megan wasn't going to reveal the details just yet, seeing as she had just been through a traumatic experience. Now, hip-hop fans are upset with Tory Lanez as his alleged actions are reprehensible and go hand in hand with being an abuser.

Many have weighed in on the situation, including Chance The Rapper who took to Twitter to say that he hopes Megan get some justice, while also noting that black women face danger every day, and Megan's experience is proof of that.

"I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her. And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman," Chance wrote.

Moving forward, it remains to be seen what will happen with regards to the Tory and Meg investigation. Authorities are still working out what to do here, and it could take a while before any updates become available.

