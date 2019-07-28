mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chance The Rapper Gets Experimental On "Ballin Flossin" With Shawn Mendes

Karlton Jahmal
July 28, 2019 13:36
Ballin Flossin
Chance The Rapper Feat. Shawn Mendes

Chance The Rapper's long-awaited album The Big Day finally touched down this past week. The 22 song project has several bangers, and is one the best-crafted albums of the years. The Big Day effortlessly switches genres, a perfect example of that being the Shawn Mendes featured "Ballin Flossin." The single is a mix of electronic, pop, hip-hop, and R&B that meshes for a bouncy and catchy jam.

A slick sample flipped and cut is reminiscent of Nicki Minaj's "Truffle Butter," but with more of a pop punch. Mendes lays down candy-sweet vocals on the hook, giving "Ballin Flossin" that radio feel, but Chance plays around on his verses. Chance mixes trap flows with braggadocious interludes and sing-song vibes. 

Quotable Lyrics
Tell me all the money that you make off that
That you make off that
Peanut butter jelly with a baseball bat
Peanut butter jelly with a, peanut butter jelly
Y'all ain't ready for this jelly, it'll break y'all back
It'll break y'all back
Really got a body, can you shake all that?

