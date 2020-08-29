Just hours after the shocking news about Chadwick Boseman's passing was shared, the beloved actor is being celebrated, and mourned, throughout social media. It isn't just fans who are expressing their grief about the Black Panther icon's death; his co-stars and famous friends have taken to their social media pages to share kind words and thoughts about the late actor.

In a statement made by is family, Chadwick Boseman has been reportedly battling stage IV colon cancer since 2016. During that time, Boseman starred in Gods of Egypt, Captain America: Civil War, Message from the King, Marshall, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, 21 Bridges, Da 5 Bloods, and of course, Black Panther. Chadwick had completed Ma Rainey's Black Bottom which will be his final film and was in pre-production in another movie. He worked tirelessly to do what he loved and to share stories of characters that would inspire his fans.

Boseman and his team kept his cancer diagnosis quiet, so the news of his health woes and passing came as a surprise to many. He is being memorialized near and far, so we've compiled a list of messages shared on social media by those who want to share in celebrating Chadwick Boseman's life. Read through them below.