Noteworthy names are lending their platforms to help aid in COVID-19 relief efforts. Lady Gaga reportedly quietly raised $35 million dollars, Michael Che is paying the rent for 160 units in an entire apartment complex, Twitter's Jack Dorsey has pledged $1 billion toward charitable efforts, Jay Z has donated tens of thousands of masks to prisons, and Rihanna has given millions of dollars as well as ventilators to hospitals. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman shared a video to his Instagram page on Wednesday (April 15) to speak about "Operation 42," but it was his appearance that captured viewers' attention.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

"I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help," the actor wrote in the caption of his clip. "Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference."

Chadwick, who is often portrayed as a fit figure, looked as if he'd lost a little bit of weight. It could be the upward-facing angle that made the actor look different than normal, but comments came pouring in across social media platforms. Some fans shared messages of earnest concern for his health, while others insisted that he must have changed his appearance for a role. Check out the video from Chadwick Boseman below.