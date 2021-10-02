Cenk Uygur, the co-founder of the Young Turks, threatened to fight Joe Rogan, Thursday night, after criticizing his repeated hesitancy to support the COVID-19 vaccine.

"To all the loser @joerogan fans crying over my attack on his 'freedom' hypocrisy & stupidity, are you guys part of the crew or do you kiss his ass for fun? I thought he was a big boy who could handle himself," Uygur tweeted after going back-and-forth with Rogan's fans.

"If he doesn't like my free speech, he can grow a pair & defend himself," he added.



Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images

One Rogan listener then said he'd pay $1,000 to see the two fight, to which Uygur replied: "easiest $1,000 I ever made."

Uygur explained how he believes the fight would go: "You think he's going to assault me? Sure, whatever. That's incredibly dumb. But also wouldn't work. I'm much larger than Joe and I've fought my whole life. I'd end him. But grownups don't do that. I'll send you the PO Box to send check to later."

Last week, Rogan revealed that he had spoken to Nicki Minaj about having her on the podcast to discuss her cousin's testicles," and her claim that the COVID-19 vaccine caused them to swell up.

