Celebrate One Year Of "Heaux Tales" With Jazmine Sullivan's "Pick Up Your Feelings"

The first anniversary of Heaux Tales has 34-year-old Jazmine Sullivan in a reflective mood. On Saturday, January 8th, the 14-track project celebrated its first birthday – just weeks before we'll find out if the album won the Philadelphia-born R&B star a Grammy or not.

"I am beyond grateful for how you all received this project," she told her followers in a recent Instagram post. "It's been quite the year but just know we aren't done yet. More to come. HBD Heauxs."

While "Pick Up Your Feelings" sees the vocalist go solo, she did nab features from incredible talents like Ari Lennox on "Ari's Tale" and "On It," Anderson .Paak on "Price Tags," and H.E.R. on "Girl Like Me."

Do you think that Heaux Tales has what it takes to take home a Grammy? Drop a comment below and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

Put a lock on the door where my heart once was, hmm

Boy you had your fun

But I had enough

Now I'm really done

I deserve so much more than you gave to me

So now I'm savin' me

And I made my peace

So you can run them streets