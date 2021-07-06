Cassius Jay Unites Trouble & Tory Lanez On "Fish Scale"

Producer Cassius Jay has been responsible for some of the biggest anthems for some of the biggest artists. He's the producer who handled Roddy Ricch's "Every Season," as well as Cardi B's "Drip" ft. Migos and has a slew of other massive production credits under his belt. Now, it seems that he might have another project on the way and he's hailing down some of his previous collaborators to help bring it to life.

This week, Cassius Jay unveiled another new single titled, "Fish Scale" ft. Tory Lanez and Trouble. The single arrives shortly after Jay linked up with Young Thug on "Personal." On "Fish Scale," Tory and Trouble deliver celebratory vibes that has all the potential to have the summer on smash.

Check out the single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hoodrat n***a still run it up

And I got smoke for a runner up

Smoke on your buddy, that bitch'll puff

Pussy lil n***as ain't done enough