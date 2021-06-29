mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Cassius Jay & Young Thug Release Long-Anticipated Collaboration "Personal"

Alex Zidel
June 29, 2021 10:39
Cassius Jay and Young Thug come through with their collaborative single "Personal."


The world has heard little pieces of Cassius Jay and Young Thug's collaborative single "Personal" for years and finally, the full track is available on streaming services.

Initially popping up as a song preview during the Jeffrey days, "Personal" has been floating around for a minute. While many fans of Young Thug assumed that the collaboration would never see an official release, especially considering how long it had been shelved, it's finally available more readily for people to stream on Apple Music.

Bringing us back to Thugger's old sound, people have been celebrating the release of this gem after five years, flooding Cassius' comments with praise for coming through with the record. If you've been listening to the snippet on repeat for the last half-decade, this one is for you.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I'ma sit inside of my bro's cell 'til you're tired
And I'm a king, I'ma wait right here for my ride
I like pretty people with some pretty feet and real things
At least it feel like the truth when it's a lie, lie, lie, lie
I seen a lot of pretty people and I sure would like-like to meet 'em, meet 'em, hey
Spots like a Cheetah Cheetah and them birds flyin', n***a, eagle, eagle
Catch a n***a sleepin' on the front porch and shoot 'em like it's legal, legal, yeah
Jugg off of Houston, bags on the front porch like it's legal, legal, yeah

